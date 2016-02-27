Letter: More parking is needed around medical campus

More parking is needed around medical campus

A recent News article about the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus almost being complete was very interesting. It is a wonderful plan to have so many medical facilities in one area. My only concern is where will all the patients and employees park their vehicles?

The article begins be stating, “Employment is expected to grow from 7,000 to 17,000 by the end of 2017.” Right now, there is not enough parking. Due to a serious medical condition with a family member that requires me to drive downtown weekly, I can make that statement without any hesitation.

As far as using rapid transit, that is useless to anyone living in the Southtowns or the Northtowns. We have no choice but to drive to downtown Buffalo. Someone needs to come up with a plan soon before the lack of parking causes more problems for those needing lifesaving medical help.

Yvonne Bettinger

West Falls