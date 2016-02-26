City Hallways (Feb. 26) Wanted: Summer Help

Open call for young job seekers

Many years ago, back when I was working at a newspaper in Albany, I remember perusing a list of City of Albany summer youth hires and seeing lots of relatives of politicians and other city employees. Meanwhile, teenagers living in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Albany couldn't find a summer job.

When Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday went to McKinley High School to kick-off his 2016 summer youth hiring program, I thought back to that Albany payroll from some 30 years ago.

I'm told it's not like that in Buffalo, not with the Brown Administration's program, which will hire some 1,500 young people between the ages of 14 and 21 for a six-week program that pays $9 an hour. The applications will be sent out to churches, community groups, and schools, and can also be obtained in City Hall.

So, taking city officials at their word, any young person looking for a job this summer, who isn't offered an application anywhere else, might want to download an application from the city's web site, http://www.city-buffalo or pick one up at City Hall, Room 1701. Applications are due by Friday, April 29.

Good luck to all young job seekers - particularly those who get jobs on their own merits.

Moving toward the green (code)



Lots of support - sometimes with suggestions - coming in for the Green Code.

From the North Buffalo Organization: "We endorse the current draft of the Green Code, despite having a few recommended changes:"

-Zone Kenmore and Delaware as N-3C (mixed use center) and N-3E (mixed used edge) instead of D-S (strip retail).

-Change the minimum lane width to 9 feet and maximum lane width to 10-feet on city streets.

-Eliminate the "shopfront" building type city-wide

-Prohibit billboards on Hertel, Delaware and Kenmore avenues.

From Alex Bitterman, chairman Department of Architecture & Design with the Alfred College of Technology.: "This note comes in strong support of the Green Code. From a professional standpoint, I strongly urge its quick adoption."

From Daniel B. Hess, associate professor in UB's Department of Urban and Regional Planning: "When the Green Code is adopted, Buffalo could topple Portland from its long-seated throne as the 'best' planned city, and may help Buffalo retain its glory days s a hotbed of civic engagement, walkable and connected neighborhoods, and urban vibrancy,"

Dance card

I spent a few hours Wednesday following up on the Allen St. Hardware Cafe dance floor story. I spoke with Fillmore Councilman Dave Franczyk, Permits and Inspections Commissioner Jim Comerford and Hardware Cafe owner Charlie Goldman to try to get a fuller understanding of what is going on at what turns out to be one of the most popular dance places in Buffalo. Here's a link to the story I wrote.

p.s. I also just spent a few minutes this morning talking about the dance ban on the Shredd & Ragan in the Morning radio show.

Calendar Events

Mayor Brown having press conference this afternoon with Avi Israel to talk about the March 3 Town Hall style meeting on heroin and opioid use being held at the North Park on Hertel Ave. Delaware Councilman Joel Feroleto will also be at today's PC (press conference.)

Also today, State Sen. Tim Kennedy will join several Common Council members to unveil a new campaign focusing on illegal activity at some corner stores.

Like me on Facebook: City Hallways

Friend me on Facebook: BN Susan Schulman

Follow me on Twitter: @sue_schulman

Follow me on Instagram: cityhallways

Email me at: sschulman@buffnews.com