Reporters’ Notebook

MUSICAL TRIBUTE – The memory of legendary Buffalo blues/rock piano player Stan Szelest, who died in 1991, will be honored at the second annual SzelestFest, hosted by the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

Szelest, a member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, played with Toronto bluesman Ronnie Hawkins in a group that eventually became The Band. The SzelestFest will feature a band of leading local players. Tickets are $15. Proceeds benefit the foundation. For more info, visit sportsmensbuffalo.com.

SONGS OF THE SEASON – The Voices of Mercy, who provide all the music for services and other events at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, will give a Lenten concert at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call 688-8370.

GAME CHANGERS – Forest Lawn is full of notable 19th-century innovators whose inventions ranged from air conditioning to the electric chair. They are the subject of this week’s Sunday in the cemetery presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center, 1990 Main St. Tickets are $15; visit forest-lawn.com.

FISH FRY SEASON – Here are a few Friday fish fries that we’ve been hearing about:

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 115 O’Connell Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $12 and include beer-battered fish, French fries, two side salads and bread. Drinks and desserts will be available. For info, call 852-2671.

• St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Cultural Center, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna, 4 to 7 p.m. Fish dinners and shrimp baskets, plus choice of many homemade sides. Nut rolls and torta rolls also are available.

• St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2239 West Creek Road at Wilson-Burt Road, Burt, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinners are $9.50 and include fried fish or shrimp, French fries or potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. For take-outs, call 778-7633.

• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 61 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $11, $5 for children, and include baked or battered fish or chicken fingers, potato salad or baked potato, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

• AMVETS Hank Nowak Post 45, 3071 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are $10.50 and include broiled, battered or breaded fish, cole slaw, macaroni salad and lazy pierogi. There’s also shrimp, scallops, crab cakes, chicken and specialty sandwiches, plus a children’s menu. For info, call 823-3147.

OTHER OPTIONS – The PTA of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, 500 Parkhurst Blvd., Town of Tonawanda, will offer a Chiavetta’s chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the school cafeteria. Dinners are $10. There also will be a basket raffle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym. Numbers will be drawn at 4:30. You need not be present to win.

The Erie County Council Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosts its third annual all-you-can-eat Soup-A-Thon from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251 from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and include samples of all the homemade soups. Desserts and beverages are available. There also will be raffles and auctions. For more info, call Kathleen Blake at 774-8208.

Who makes the best pizza? The friends and families of Boy Scout Troop 60 of St. Teresa’s Parish will put that to a vote in their fifth annual South Buffalo Pizza Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parish gym, 33 Mineral Springs Road. At least seven pizzerias will compete in four categories. Admission is $2 advance, $3 at the door. Food and beverage tickets are $1. For info and tickets, call Dan Scheck at 823-2260 or Dan Scheck Jr. at 472-9761.

The Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department will holds its 20th annual chicken barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the fire hall at 16 Nash Road. Dinners are drive-through only, $9 advance, $10 at the door.

