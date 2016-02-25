Glenn Gronkowski: Playing for Bills would be 'something special'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Glenn Gronkowski would be happy to play anywhere in the NFL.

But becoming the first of his football-playing brothers to join the Buffalo Bills?

“Yeah, that would be awesome," the Williamsville North High School graduate and former Kansas State standout fullback said Thursday while meeting with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously, growing up, we were at all the Bills' games. We were cheering for the Bills and all that.

"Obviously, they haven’t been that good, but we were always there cheering for them and everything. That would be awesome to be there. Any team would be a dream come true, but that would be something special.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Gronkowski said he had met with representatives of 15 to 20 NFL teams, but that the Bills weren't one of them.

What's the No. 1 question he has heard the most since arriving at the Combine? About the recent party cruise hosted by his brother, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"Yeah, I’ve actually been asked about the cruise probably 50 times since I’ve been here so far (by clubs and media)," he said. “I was not on the cruise, unfortunately. Seen some pretty fun videos from it, though.”

Although fullback is a dying position in the NFL, Gronkowski believes he has the ability to contribute in other ways. That includes special teams, which he didn't play in college but wants to play as a pro.

“Obviously, I just played fullback in college, but actually at the Senior Bowl, I was playing a lot H-back, fullback and they even had me out at slot receiver," he said. "I think I adjusted to it very well, so I think I can do more than just play fullback.”