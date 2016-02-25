Eden Town Board delays filling seats on Planning, Zoning boards

The Eden Town Board tabled appointments to the Planning and Zoning boards last week to consider other candidates.

Zoning Board members have not met since last year and need an opportunity to discuss nominating a chairman, Supervisor Missy Hartman said.

Phillip Muck, a Zoning Board member, has offered to serve as chairman.

On the Planning Board, members have recommended reappointing Anthony Weiss to a seven-year term and naming Edward Krycia and David Johnson to yearlong terms as alternate members.

The Town Board requested more time to interview other applicants before approving candidates for those seats.

During a discussion about economic development, Michael Bolo, an economic-development contractor, asked about conducting another citizens survey to ask residents what kinds of businesses they would like to see in the town.

He has conducted citizens surveys twice in the last 15 years and thinks that it is time for another.

Hartman also raised a question about why the town lacks a farmers market.

“Why isn’t there a farmers market?” she asked. “We live in a farming community.”

Economic Advisory Committee members attended the meeting and scheduled another discussion about improving the town’s economy for 7 p.m. March 10 in Town Hall.