GAGERN, Norbert C.

GAGERN - Norbert C. February 19, 2016, of Rockville, MD, formerly of West Seneca, NY, husband of the late Ethel H. (nee Meissner); dear father of Mark C. Gagern (Karen Beaulah) and Susan (Aaron) Smith; brother of the late Carolina Gagern, Gertrude (late Edwin) Riske and Rev. John M. (late Helen) Gagern; grandfather of Justine, Matthew, Megan, Patrick, Evan and Lydia; great-grandfather of Abigail and Liam; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, please try to do an act of kindness to someone in memory of Norb. Interment in Trinity Cemetery.