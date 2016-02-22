Letter: How can the governor say state is business-friendly?

How can the governor say state is business-friendly?

Everybody has noticed the wonderful, classy, expensive national ads recently proclaiming how business-friendly New York State is.

Now Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a paid 12-week family leave law for New York employers. This, along with the $15 minimum wage, just goes to show you how business-friendly New York State is. Talk about hypocrisy. This governor is destroying the business climate, but advertising just the opposite.

I would never locate a new business here, and if I could I would relocate both of my manufacturing businesses out of New York.

Michael Deakin

President, Pellets LLC

North Tonawanda