Woman dies after being ejected as SUV rolls over

A 60-year-old woman was killed when her compact SUV rolled over on a curve Saturday night in the Allegany County town of Andover, state police reported.

Investigators said Betty K. Matison of Andover was northbound on County Route 22 shortly before 8:41 p.m. when her 1993 Geo Tracker failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, left the road and stuck an earth embankment. The SUV rolled over multiple times, ejecting Matison.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Allegany County Coroner Maynard Baker and transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Andover Fire Department, Andover Ambulance and Andover police. The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded and the investigation continues.