South Buffalo native serves as pall bearer for Justice Scalia

Ryan Dunford, a South Buffalo native and former standout baseball player at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, was among the pall bearers carrying the body of Justice Antonin Scalia into the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.

Dunford, a private first class in the Supreme Court Police, was among those bearing Scalia’s casket to lie in repose, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

Terry Dunford, the officer’s uncle and a South Buffalo resident, said his nephew had become well acquainted with the judge in recent years while serving on his protective detail.