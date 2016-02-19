Moog wins Singapore Airlines support contract

Moog Inc. has won a 12-year contract to provide support services for the flight control equipment that the Elma motion control equipment maker has installed on Singapore Airlines’ fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft.

Moog, which makes the primary and high lift flight controls on the A350, did not say how much the contract is worth.

Singapore Airlines has 67 A350 aircraft on order, with the first planes expected to be delivered early this year.