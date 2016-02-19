SMITH, David G.

SMITH - David G. February 19, 2016; beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" A. (nee Rice) Smith; loving father of Jennifer (Mike) Somerville, Caitlin (fiance; Josh Robertson) Smith and Jonathan Smith; devoted grandfather of Chad and Brandon Somerville and Landon David Robertson; adoring great-grandfather of Ryan Michael Somerville; dear brother of Ellen (David) Schoenle and Paul (Sandy) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Monday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville. Memorials may be made to The Cholangio Carcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Salt Lake City, UT 84096 or by phone (801) 999-0455 or to . Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com