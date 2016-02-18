BlueCross BlueShield recognizes area maternity hospitals

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York has recognized five hospitals in Erie and Niagara counties for delivering high-quality maternity care.

The health insurance company designated Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst and Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo as Blue Distinction Centers+, while Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo were named Blue Distinction Centers.

The designations are an extension of the national Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, which recognizes hospitals for providing care safely and effectively, based on metrics developed with feedback from the medical community, the insurer said. Hospitals that earn a Blue Distinction Center+ designation have met the same quality criteria as a Blue Distinction Center while also meeting requirements for cost efficiency.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies across the country have designated more than 280 hospitals as Blue Distinction Centers and more than 650 hospitals as Blue Distinction Centers+ for maternity care.

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program since 2006 has recognized hospitals for specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cardiac care, complex and rare cancers, knee and hip replacements, spine surgery and transplants.

On average, Blue Distinction Centers+ are 20 percent more cost-efficient than non-Blue Distinction Center+ designated health care centers, according to the local BlueCross BlueShield affiliate.

Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary’s are part of Catholic Health System and Millard Fillmore Suburban and Children’s Hospital are part of Kaleida Health.

In 2014, the Catholic Health hospitals – not counting Mount St. Mary’s, which joined the system on July 1 – delivered 5,953 babies and Kaleida Health delivered 5,462. Mount St. Mary’s delivered 311 babies in 2014.

