Report: David Milch gambled away a fortune

Buffalo-born writer and producer David Milch, who played major roles in the creation and development of such seminal TV series as “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood,” has gambled away tens of millions of dollars and is $17 million in debt, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to a lawsuit filed last year and proceeding in Los Angeles Superior Court in Santa Monica, Milch, 70, lost $25 million from gambling between 2000 and 2011 alone. Colleagues estimate he has earned more than $100 million across his three-decade Hollywood career, but the lawsuit reveals he is left with $17 million in debts, according to the article.

“… Nearly everything he made is now gone,” the article said.

The Reporter article was in part based on a publicly available legal complaint obtained filed last year by attorneys for Milch’s wife, Rita S. Milch. The suit seeks damages from their business managers for not informing her of the full extent of her husband’s losses.