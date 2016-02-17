AMBROSE, Donald J.

AMBROSE - Donald J. Of Lake View, NY, unexpectedly, February 15, 2016, beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Phelan) Ambrose; loving father of Tyler, Sabrina and Connor; dearest son of David (Carol) and the late Carolee (nee Bump) Ambrose; dear brother of Betty Similo, William (Linda) Ambrose, Lynn (Gregory)

Hoelzer, Tony Grogan, Patrick (Karen) Hickey; pre-deceased by a step-brother Ryan and grandparents; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Thursday (TODAY) from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where visitation will continue on Friday morning from 8:00-9:15 AM and where prayers will be said at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ambrose Children Fund at any First Niagara Branch.