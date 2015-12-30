BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
William K's at the Erie Basin Marina
The view from the dining room at William K's, the new restaurant at Erie Basin Marina, on Dec. 30.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
William K's, the new restaurant at Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from the dining room at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Chef Todd Lesakowski prepares to start the gas-assisted, wood-burning pizza oven in the kitchen at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The gas-assisted, wood-burning pizza oven in the kitchen at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view behind the bar at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from the dining room at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Chef Todd Lesakowski prepares the kitchen for the day.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from the dining room at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view behind the bar at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from the dining room at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
William K's, the new restaurant at Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The patio will feature a fire pit that will open in the spring.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mayor Byron Brown arrives for the news conference to announce the opening of William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown looks at the open kitchen layout at William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Dignitaries pose for a photograph outside William K's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
More Galleries
72nd Annual Shrine Circus in Hamburg
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
UB blows out Arizona in the Big Dance
Smiles at 3lau at VENU
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Superior Bat Company
The career of new Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Greystone: Restaurant review
National School Walkout Day in WNY
Photo:
1
/ 18
Wednesday, December 30, 2015
The new restaurant at Erie Basin Marina, William K's will host celebrate its grand opening on New Year's Eve.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
New year-round waterfront restaurant opening at Erie Basin Marina
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article