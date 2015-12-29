Blaze destroys Lockport garage

LOCKPORT – A garage fire caused about $75,000 in damage Tuesday morning, the Lockport Fire Department said.

The blaze erupted at about 8:05 a.m. at 33 Weld St., near the intersection with Cedar Street. Weld Street runs between Willow and Russell streets near Transit Road.

The unattached garage was used to store equipment for a landscaping and snow-removal business.

The garage, valued at $25,000, was declared a total loss, the fire department said. The equipment inside, valued at $50,000, included a car, small tractor, skid steer and a large assortment of tools.

A city streets worker reported the fire, the cause of which is under investigation, the department said.