MINGARELL, William, Sr.

MINGARELL - William, Sr. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 23, 2015, beloved father of William (Theresa) Mingarell, Jr.; cherished grandfather of two step-grandsons; loving son of the late Constantino and Louise Mingarelli; dear brother of Betty Koch and the late Anthony Mingarelli, Anna Vertalino, Mildred Jean, Frank Mingarella, Joseph Mingarell, James Mingarell, John Mingarell and Louis Stefano; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday (January 4th) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 5th) in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of South Park & Ridge Rd. at 9:15 AM. (Please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Mingarell was an Army veteran of WWII. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com