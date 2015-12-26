Norman E. Weiler, engineer, construction executive

July 5, 1924 – Dec. 25, 2015

Norman E. Weiler of Amherst, retired engineer and construction executive, died Friday in Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Clarence. He was 91.

A Buffalo native, Mr. Weiler was an aviation mechanics graduate of Burgard Vocational High School, one of eight students trained in aircraft lofting – a drafting technique used in the design of streamlined objects, including boats and aircraft.

After graduating, he went to work for Bell Aircraft, doing layout work for projects including the P-63 Kingcobra, experimental P-59 jet and supersonic X-1. He remained at Bell until 1950, with time away to serve in the military and earn a degree in mechanical engineering and management from the University of Akron.

He was an Army veteran of World War II.

Mr. Weiler then went to work for the Ford Motor Co. stamping plant in Woodlawn, where he was supervisor of plant layout.

In 1957 he joined Higgins Erectors & Haulers, serving as head of engineering and vice president, participating in equipment installations at many power plants, including the reactor and steam generators for the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant near Rochester. After retiring from Higgins in the mid-1990s, he continued to work as a consultant, including heavy-hauling projects for Murzak Enterprises, a Buffalo trucking and rigging company.

Mr. Weiler’s son, Norman D., described his father as “a truly honest and respectable man, whose smile was infectious.”

“His word was his bond,” he added, “and to shake his hand once was to remember it for a lifetime.”

Mr. Weiler was a lifetime member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, Buffalo Executive Association and Brookfield Country Club. He enjoyed gardening and reading.

His wife of 50 years, the former Jean A. Weyand, died in 2014.

Survivors in addition to his son include two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home Inc., 5541 Main St., Williamsville,