Alzheimer’s Association offers 24/7 helpline

It is not unusual for calls to the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter to show a marked increase around the holidays. Changes in cognition amongst aging loved ones are usually more noticeable when families get together for their once-a-year gatherings.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a 24/7 helpline for those who notice a cognitive or behavioral change in their loved ones and need support. Help is offered at 1 (800) 272-3900 and questions may be answered about memory loss, changes in personality or health and all other issues associated with cognitive decline. This free and confidential service is staffed by trained and caring consultants who also can offer guidance on resources close to home, any time of the day or night.

Information about the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” is also available at this number or by visiting alz.org/WNY.