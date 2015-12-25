RALABATE, Joseph M.

RALABATE - Joseph M. December 22, 2015, of Williamsville, NY and Boca Raton, FL, at age 89, beloved husband of Rose M. (nee Losi); devoted father of Deborah L. (Michael) Wiseman and Melissa A. (Adam) Bader; loving grandfather of Jason Wiseman, Matthew, Jack, Alexander and Andrew Bader; cherished great-grandfather of Ciana Wiseman; dear brother of Antoinette (Neil) Buono, Frank T. (Judy) Ralabate and the late James (Helen) Ralabate; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. All are asked to assemble at the church. Share condolences at

www.AMIGONE.com