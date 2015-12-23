Niagara hearing clinics moving to new location in New Year

TOWN OF NIAGARA – Empower, the organization formerly known as Niagara Cerebral Palsy, announced Wednesday that it moving its hearing clinics out of county-owned buildings in Lockport and Niagara Falls.

Empower will open a new clinic Jan. 4 in its headquarters at 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. The audiology clinics in the Shaw Building in Lockport and the Trott Access Center in the Falls will close Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, Empower received a $9,730 grant from the yahoo Community Benefit Fund, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, to pay for new equipment for the clinic.

The new location will be easier for patients to find, since the old ones were “well-hidden inside county buildings,” said Jeff Paterson, executive director of Empower. Parking will be handier, too, he said.

All existing appointments will be held at the new location in the New Year, and new patients can make appointments by calling 297-1478, extension 154. The clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance. The operating certificate for the clinic is held by Aspire of Western new York.