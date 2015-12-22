Letter: Let’s reduce the speed limit on part of Niagara Thruway

Let’s reduce the speed limit on part of Niagara Thruway

Reducing the speed limit on the Niagara section of the Thruway is a way to reduce the number of accidents occurring during rush-hour traffic, both northbound and southbound, in the City of Buffalo.

The current 55 mph limit must be reduced to 45 mph from the Peace Bridge area through the Skyway entrance from the Niagara Thruway.

This area is a constant parking lot, with twisted metal on a daily basis. I can hear the tires screeching from my residence, resulting in emergency vehicles being summoned.

Both city and state officials must address this quickly to avoid tragic results in the future.

Reducing the speed limit through populated areas is a pattern followed in many other major cities. So why not Buffalo?

Ken Drzymala

Buffalo