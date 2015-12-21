Parolee charged with stealing from Clarence construction company

Authorities charged a Buffalo parolee with stealing from his employer, a Clarence construction company.

Brian Gordon, 25, is accused of submitting a forged check to a bank, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon, who was arrested during a parole meeting, was charged with felony grand larceny and forgery on Thursday,the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $5,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.