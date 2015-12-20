Canisius loses at Merrimack

For two periods, it looked as if the Canisius hockey team was going to earn a nice upset of nationally ranked Merrimack in Andover, Mass.

Then the teams played a third period, and the game reverted to form. The Warriors, ranked No. 20 in the country, scored four straight goals to finish with a 4-1 win. Canisius fell to 5-12-1 while Merrimack moved to 7-4-5.

Shane Conacher had the goal for Canisius at 12:26 in the first period. It only took Merrimack 2:23 in the third period to tie the game on a power-play goal by Ludvig Larsson. Ben Bahe got the game-winner at 11:01, and Jace Henning added a pair of insurance goals in the final seven minutes.

“It was a great experience for our team to have a lead going into the third on the road against a big and strong team like Merrimack,” Canisius coach Dave Smith said. “A couple of things went against us in the third, but our guys battled hard and came up jsut a little short against a nationally ranked school.

The Golden Griffins take a break until Jan. 2, when they play AIC on the road.