Posley, Rueter lead the way as Bona scores a Saturday sweep

St. Bonaventure wasted little time seizing control as the Bonnies extended their winning streak to four games by routing visiting South Carolina State, 64-45, Saturday afternoon in Olean.

A crowd of 3,347 at the Reilly Center, watched Bona bolt to a 25-point lead in the opening 15 minutes, 45 seconds and coast to its sixth win in seven games. Marcus Posley scored half of his game-high 26 points during that stretch, while Dion Wright added eight of his 14 points during the blitz. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

The Bonnies, as expected, welcomed Jordan Tyson back to the lineup. He had two points in 14 minutes after being sidelined since August with a torn tendon in his wrist.

In this holiday season, Bona’s defense wasn’t in a very giving mood as it limited the Bulldogs to 28 percent shooting, the stingiest the Bonnies have been all season. The 45 points allowed improves the previous low allowed by the Bonnies (53 in win over Binghamton.)

Bona hits the road to face Siena at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crazy eight for Bona

The St. Bonaventure women extended their winning streak to eight games as they crushed host Colgate, 62-38, at Cotterell Court in Hamilton.

Nyla Rueter canned 7 of 12 shots from the floor en route to scoring a game-high 21 points for Bona (9-2), which led, 21-12, at halftime.

Miranda Drummond grabbed 11 rebounds for the winners, while Katie Healy made 4 of 4 shots to finish with eight points and five rebounds.

The Bonnies host Niagara at noon on Wednesday at the Reilly Center. Colgate dropped to 1-8.