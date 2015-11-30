North Tonawanda city attorney prepares for new role on the judge’s bench

NORTH TONAWANDA – Longtime City Attorney Shawn P. Nickerson plans to step out of his role as city attorney at the end of the month and onto the bench as the new acting judge of city court.

The six-year appointment was announced by North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas and will be made official on Tuesday night at the Common Council meeting.

Nickerson, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the nod from the mayor and called it “a great opportunity and another way to serve the residents of North Tonawanda.”

Nickerson, 49, has served in the elected position of city attorney since 2005, elected three times by voters. His current term ends in 2016. Prior to that, he had served since 2000 as deputy city attorney.

“I haven’t had a Tuesday night free in 15 years,” joked Nickerson.

In Nickerson’s appointed role, he will replace Judge Jeffrey Mis. The acting city court judge serves at the pleasure of the mayor. The top court position is the elected role of chief court judge, a 10-year term currently held by William R. Lewis.

Nickerson said that, historically, the acting city court judge handles small claims court, drug court and housing court, as well as filling in for Judge Lewis as needed.

Nickerson, a lifelong resident of the city and a 1984 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, said the new position offers him another way to serve his community.

This past November election was unprecedented because of a number of open seats and appointments. Every seat, from mayor to all five aldermen and the clerk-treasurer, was up for election. Nickerson was the only elected official not on the ballot. His successor will be appointed by the Common Council, but in November that person will be on the ballot.

Nickerson said he would certainly support the choice of his deputy attorney, Katherine Alexander.

“I think she would do a great job,” said Nickerson. “She’s done really well in my office and I would certainly recommend her.”

Nickerson has two children with his wife, Kellie: 15-year-old daughter Noel and 13-year-old son, Kyle.

He said the change will absolutely give him more time with his family.

“I can help out with my son’s scout troop and I can spend time with my daughter. I’m active with the Knights of Columbus and Gratwick Hose. Now I will have to work the fish fry and stir chowder,” he said.

