MATHES, Jeanette

MATHES - Jeanette Age 88, November 24, 2015, daughter of the late Anthony and Monika Mathes; sister of the late Peter Mathes; loving companion of Alex Kornacki; also survived by loving friends. Family and friends may call Tuesday 2-5 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church in Jeanette's name. On-line condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com.