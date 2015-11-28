Dream still alive for ‘cathedral of nature’ at Camp Turner

Monsignor Francis Weldgen spent the better part of two years laying the foundation for his dream chapel.

With the help of an army of volunteers, he raised money, prepared blueprints and readied the site at Allegany State Park for a successor to the place of worship lost 25 years ago this year.

Only one problem.

They fell $15,000 short of their goal.

At stake is the new “cathedral of nature” that Weldgen and his legion of supporters hope to build at Camp Turner, the 92-year-old youth summer camp run by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and open to the public.

“In a sense, there’s nothing more sacred than the great outdoors,” Weldgen said. “And what better place to focus on God?”

It was during the youth camp’s 90th birthday celebration that Weldgen first raised the possibility of a new chapel, one to replace the chapel that was lost when it moved to its current location in Allegany.

Dan O’Leary, president of the Friends of Camp Turner, said the priest turned to him and some others that day and asked, “What’s missing guys?”

The fundraising effort began almost immediately.

“Father Fran is the legend of Camp Turner,” O’Leary said. “This is a way of carrying on his legacy. I also think a chapel is probably on his bucket list.”

It’s not hard to understand why.

A vital aspect of the diocese’s youth ministry, the Cattaraugus County camp was one of Weldgen’s first assignments as a young priest in the 1960s. And it was his experience there that led him to become longtime head of the youth department.

Even more important, perhaps, it was his time at Camp Turner that gave him an intimate glimpse into the difficult, sometimes heartbreaking, home life that many of the campers come from.

Every summer, O’Leary’s volunteer group raises money and hands out scholarships to children who might not otherwise be able to spend a week at the camp.

“It’s important to have a place, a place that is quiet, for kids to worship, to pray,” O’Leary said of the need for a chapel. “You don’t understand how many of these kids are in difficult situations.”

Like the young girl whose single mother wrote to O’Leary seeking help with the tuition and conceding it might be her daughter’s only opportunity for a summer vacation.

“I am praying that she will be fortunate enough to be considered for assistance,” the woman said in her letter. “We have few resources for anything other than the basic necessities.”

For Weldgen, those are the kids who need a place to think about God.

“I think we’re losing our young people,” he said. “We need a place to evangelize them and challenge them to be faithful.”

At one time, there was a chapel at Camp Turner, but it was lost in 1990 when the facility moved across the street to a new location in the state park. Since then, services have been held in the camp mess hall.

Organizers are hoping one last plea for help will put them over the top and allow for work crews to break ground on a new $165,000 chapel.

“My hope is that people who were campers there, people who were staff members there, people who have a good feeling about Camp Turner will step up and help us reach our goal,” he said.

Donations can be made to the Friends of Camp Turner, P.O. Box 51, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

