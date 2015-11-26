Turkey Trot features first-time winners

It almost didn’t seem like a Thanksgiving Day race as the YMCA Turkey Trot was staged in Buffalo on Thursday morning. The conditions were closer to an early October day than late November, with temperatures rising into the 50s and no precipitation in the air.

Michael Thielman and Alexandra Cadicamo took advantage of the mild day to capture their first Trot titles.

Thielman is a Williamsville native who now lists his address as Vienna, Va. He finished the 8-kilometer distance in 25 minutes, 48 seconds. That was good for a 15-second win over Elliott Martynkiewicz of East Aurora. Jacob Krolick, of Arcade, a winner in 2013, took third place in 26:20.

This was Theilman’s 14th straight appearance in the YMCA Turkey Trot. He ran for Edinboro State (Pa.) in college.

Meanwhile, Cadicamo won first-place honors among women in a time of 29:49. That was ahead of Jennifer Boerner of Buffalo (30:12) and Brooke Adams of Randolph (30:53).

Cadicamo is from Philadelphia. She ran at Yale University before working for Goldman Sachs in New York and enrolling in graduate school. Cadicamo has a 2:51:33 time in the New York City marathon to her credit. She is engaged to Jack Vogelsang, a former crew member for City Honors School in Buffalo.

The times were on the slow side, considering the favorable conditions.

Thielman’s time was the slowest by a men’s winner since at least 1975, while Cadicamo was the second-slowest women’s winning mark since 1979.

The race also concluded The Buffalo News’ Runner of the Year series.

John Beyer of Buffalo had won five different races in the series during the course of the year and had the title wrapped up before the YMCA Turkey Trot.

Boerner’s second-place finish gave her 70 points for the year and a one-point, come-from-behind championship over Courtney Laderer. Boerner won four of the six races she entered in the series.