Oh joy - free holiday movies

Talk about a great gift we can all enjoy. It’s the magic of Christmas classics, absolutely free. It’s Hollywood Holidays at the Aurora Theatre. (673 Main St., East Aurora). Stop by and check out their amazing private collection of props, costumes and memorabilia from the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” They even have the Grinch’s Santa Claus Suit. The theater be screening a favorite movie every Saturday and select Sundays until Christmas. The films begin at 11 a.m. and are free. They do invite you to help with local charities by offering a cash donation or a new, unwrapped toy.

Here’s the schedule: “Elf,” Nov. 28; “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Dec. 5; “The Polar Express,” Dec. 12; “White Christmas,” Dec. 13; “A Christmas Story,” Dec. 19”; and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 20.

– Mary Friona-Celani