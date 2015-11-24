NYPIRG releases unsafe toys report

From choking hazards to high levels of lead and toxic chemicals, a variety of toys were deemed unsafe in NYPIRG’s annual “Treachous Toys” report.

“The message today is clear: we need to protect our youngest consumers from unsafe toys,” said Wesley Thomas, project coordinator with NYPIRG.”Parents and caregivers should watch out for common hazards when shopping for toys.”

The study found four potential hazards in stores and online – toxic chemicals, choking hazards, magnetic toys and noise toys – sold online and in store. Slinky Jr. and the lock on a “Minions” pencil case had a high chromium limits beyond 60 parts per million on the surface. Fun Bubbles jump rope at the Dollar Tree was found to have 10,000 parts per million of the banned phthalate DEHP, which is 10 times the limit.

A list of unsafe toys can be found at toysafetytips.org.