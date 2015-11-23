Rihanna coming to Buffalo in spring 2016

One of the biggest stars in pop music is coming back to Buffalo.

Rihanna will appear at First Niagara Center at 7:30 p.m. March 23. The Anti World Tour will feature special guest Travis Scott.

She last played Buffalo in March of 2013.

Tickets, prices from $30.50 to $126 go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. They will be available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com, the First Niagara Center Box Office or Charge By Phone at (888) 223-6000.