SABADASZ, Harry A.

SABADASZ - Harry A. November 22, 2015, age 77, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of 51 years to Christine A. (nee Sucharski) Sabadasz; dearest father of Eric J. Sabadasz and Gregory L. (Michelle) Sabadasz; loving grandpa to Nathan and Trevor; brother of late Geraldine (late Louis) Wisniewski, Laura (late Henry) Stypa and the late John (Patricia) Sabadasz; brother-in-law of the late Leo R. (Annette) Sucharski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM and from St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Sabadasz served in the US Navy and was a retiree of GM/American Axle. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at

