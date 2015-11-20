Letter: Building design doesn’t fit Gates Circle neighborhood

Building design doesn’t fit Gates Circle neighborhood

I am so grateful to read that the residents of the Gates Circle neighborhood have expressed their displeasure with the Canterbury Woods design. I grew up near Gates Circle and spent years wandering about that wonderful and historic neighborhood admiring the beauty of both its homes and parkways. When I saw the building design, my heart dropped. My hope is that the powers that be listen to the dissenting voices and construct a building in keeping with the history, architecture and spirit of a neighborhood that helps define the greatness of our city.

Richard A. Reina

Williamsville