WHEATFIELD – A Niagara Falls woman will appear in Wheatfield Town Court next week after State Police said they found a stun gun in her vehicle.

State Police said they pulled over Rasheda A. Perkins on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Tuesday for having tinted windows.

Perkins, 39, had an electronic stun gun and a cigar with marijuana residue in the vehicle. She’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.