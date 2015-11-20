"Coach has a good game plan for him," Gilmore said. "I don’t want to spill the beans but we have a good game plan for him.”

Overall, the Bills' secondary is feeling good heading into this game. Knowing full well that the Patriots will try to run up the score again, they're confident in the game plan. And that game plan --- with no Dion Lewis or Julian Edelman around --- will likely orbit around the tight end.

There isn't another player like Gronkowski in the game. Through his team's 9-0 start, Gronkowski has 49 receptions for 806 yards (16.4 avg.) with eight touchdowns. Buffalo thought it had a plan for this "King Kong" of a challenge in Week 2 and the Western New York native torched the defense for 113 yards on seven grabs with a score. Several different players ended up over the tight end. By moving him around the line-up, New England was able to get him against linebackers, too.

“If you’re a linebacker, once he gets down the field," Gilmore said, "once he gets going, he makes the tough catches. If you’re a smaller guy who goes up to him to press him, he uses his body to push off and get separation that way. And he also has one of the best quarterbacks ever throwing to him. So that’s what makes it hard.”

Earlier this week, Gronkowski spoke about stepping into an even larger role.

As Gilmore says, he's "big, strong," and not overly fast but knows how to accelerate downfield.

"He’s faster once he gets down the field," Gilmore said, "once he gets that long stride. And he’s hard to tackle.”

They all know he'll be physical at the top of his routes, too. Gronkowski likes to push off --- he's been flagged for four pass interferences and one holding this season.

"He’s going to push off, especially if you’re kind of wrestling with him," Gilmore said, "pressing up to be physical with him. He’s going to push off and be physical back with you. Sometimes, you don’t want to be too physical with him because that’s when he gets his separation, when he’ll push off.”