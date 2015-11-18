Town Board in Lockport is urged to create an arts council with city

LOCKPORT – Local art advocates suggested to the Town Board on Wednesday that it should form an arts council to solicit and promote public art installations.

The organization could be a joint effort of the city and town of Lockport, said Otto J. Calderone, a board member of Lockside Art Center, a not-for-profit gallery in the city.

Ellen M. Martin, a former city business owner now working on a master’s degree in public art at SUNY Buffalo State, said public art doesn’t always have to be a large, permanent structure.

“I like temporary art because if you don’t like it, it’s gone,” Martin said. She has masterminded several such art promotions in the city, ranging from decorated pianos and rocking chairs to “yarn-bombing” of utility poles. Martin also runs the annual chalk art festival in downtown Lockport.

The board’s response was cautious. Councilwoman Patricia Dufour said, “Our concerns are always the same: How do we maintain them, keep things looking new and fresh, and No. 2 is vandalism.”

Martin said that’s just another argument for temporary art. “We had some vandalism, and we just went out and did it again,” she said. “They’re not going to dictate art.”

Lockside President Kevin M. Gaskill suggested adding a 1 percent fee for public art to the fees that developers have to pay for approval of new projects in the town.

Supervisor Marc R. Smith opposed that idea. “I don’t think there’s going to be much interest in a new tax or fee,” he said. “We’re trying to remove those.”

The town does charge a recreation fee to developers, but that money is earmarked for park maintenance, Smith said.

On another topic, the board set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on a revision of the town’s electronic sign law that would allow digital clocks.

At present, the town bans signs that change more than once every 10 minutes. Smith would reduce that to 60 seconds.

“One of the biggest complaints about our law was that you couldn’t show time,” Smith said. The only digital roadside clock in the town is outside a Robinson Road podiatrist’s office, where it was installed before the law was passed.

Smith said the town can’t regulate sign content because of the First Amendment, so advertising displays that change once a minute would be legalized, too.

The town prosecuted Robinson Road auto shop owner David J. Mongielo for years over flashing sign violations. However, his changed every few seconds and still would be illegal.

The 60-second rule still addresses the town’s concerns about flashing signs distracting drivers. “I think that’s a good compromise for the board to make,” Smith said. “It keeps the safety factor in mind.”

