Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission taking reservations for Thanksgiving meals

NIAGARA FALLS – The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission plans to deliver 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to needy Niagara Falls residents.

Jason Myers of the mission said reservations will be taken until Tuesday at 253-1463, between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. weekdays.

This is the fifth year for the mission’s “Feed the Falls” event, which began with 500 meals the first year and has steadily grown.

Most of the volunteer delivery slots for Thanksgiving Day are already filled, but the mission is planning to repeat the effort at Christmas.

Also, those interested in helping to prepare the shipments may come to the mission’s Thanksgiving Eve “Pie Party” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Niagara Community Church, 10500 Cayuga Dr., Niagara Falls.

Myers said, “We’re asking volunteers to bring a shelf-stable pie and also help make preparations for the main event on Thanksgiving morning. Children are welcome to come and decorate delivery bags for those who will be receiving meals.”