GLAESER - Frances Marie "Fran'' (nee Mumm) Age 87 of North Tonawanda was called home on Tuesday, November 17, 2015 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Facility. Fran was a member of St. Amelia's R.C. Church where she was a member of the Guild. She retired from the SUNY Buffalo where she was the Sr. Stenographer at the School of Nursing. She was an avid Quilter, Seamstress and Baker who was known for her pie crusts. Wife of the late William Glaeser; daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (nee Lauber) Mumm; sister of the late Jerome Mumm, Edward (Mae) Mumm and Myrtle (William) Maw; loving mother of Susan (Lee) Stoney, Sharon (Ed) Balling, Christine (the late Michael) Greene, the late Claire (James) Wokersien and Marty Glaeser; proud grandmother of Michael Balling, Carla (Joseph) Reeves, Marisa (Alex) Tetzlaff and Jason Wokersien; sister-in-law of Loraine Mumm and AnnMarie Oma; also survived by many nieces and nephews; dear friend of Fred Coulston, Helen Clark and Grandma of Trevor the Wonder Dog. Friends received by the family on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, (716-692-3841) 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, NY where services will be held on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia's R.C. Church at 10:00. Interment will follow at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery, Clarence, NY. Memorials may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation of WNY, 300 International Drive Suite 224, Williamsville, NY 14221