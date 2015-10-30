Man slain, companion wounded on Fillmore Avenue

One man was killed and another wounded when they were shot by two gunmen shortly after 6 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car parked in the 1200 block of Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The man in the driver’s seat was dead at the scene and the other man was driven to Erie County Medical Center in a private car for treatment, according to Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards.

The incident happened at about 6:10 p.m. outside 1256 Fillmore.

Police believe the gunmen fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIP CALL number, 716 847-2255.