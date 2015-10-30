Branch closings, efficiencies part of KeyCorp’s strategy to save money

To make its $4.1 billion takeover of First Niagara Financial Group work, KeyCorp is counting on a combination of branch closings, streamlined operations and increased efficiency to lower its costs, while also growing revenues from uniting the banks’ products, services and customers.

That could eventually produce as much as $700 million a year in pre-tax profits, officials said Friday.

“There are clear benefits from combining these two companies,” Key Chief Financial Officer Donald Kimble said. “This accelerates our progress toward becoming a high-performing bank.”

But nearly one out of every three First Niagara branches is within two miles of an existing KeyBank branch, KeyCorp executives told Wall Street analysts, providing significant opportunity for combining offices and reducing staff. So that’s a big part of how Key plans to cut 40 percent of First Niagara’s annual operating expenses, or $400 million, the officials said on the conference call.

Exactly which branches would close won’t be decided until well into next year.

If approved by regulators and shareholders, the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2016, with consolidation to occur by year’s end. Most of the savings should start to kick in by 2017, and be fully effective by 2018, Kimble said.

“It’s just way too early to know these kinds of details. It’s just simply unknowable at this point in the process,” said First Niagara CEO Gary Crosby. “You’re always going to get cost synergies. That’s the economies of scale. And as difficult as that is, it’s the right thing for shareholders.”

Officials did not disclose any specific plans for cutting jobs. “There will be overlaps and that is fair. But I also think to speculate on numbers when you don’t have numbers isn’t fair,” KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney said.

Overall, about 67 percent of the deal’s value, or $2.8 billion, is based on saving money over 12 years through larger scale and more efficient operations.

The bank expects to reduce by three cents Key’s cost to produce $1 of revenue, which would be a major improvement toward pushing the “efficiency ratio” closer to 50 percent.

“We feel confident in our ability to achieve the savings,” said Kimble, adding that the bank has “a very granular plan” to accomplish those goals over the next two years.

Kimble and Mooney said 40 percent of the total cost savings are related to other technology benefits and renegotiated vendor contracts, where the combined company can eliminate overlap and make more efficient use of resources. There are also opportunities for better use of space and lower occupancy costs, such as for back-office functions and other operations like call centers. Both Key and First Niagara operate call centers in the Buffalo area.

“We need to draw on everybody’s range of talents and experiences to make this successful for all of us,” Mooney said. “We are looking at areas where we can leverage physical facilities in Buffalo, the employee base there, and things we can do to make this a strong commitment to Western New York, which is something we had a strong sensitivity to.”

First Niagara has been developing its commercial banking business and was in the midst of a $250 million technology investment initiative that Key can now speed up. And Key is more advanced in commercial payments, capital markets, commercial real estate finance, and private banking and investments.

“First Niagara’s bankers are very productive today, and we think that given a more robust product set, they will be able to provide their clients with an even broader solution,” Kimble said. “This should lead to deeper and more profitable client relationships and better revenues.” He added that First Niagara also has a “nice insurance business that we can leverage across our base.”

