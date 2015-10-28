Upswing in downtown lets Buffalo Place thrive

The construction and redevelopment activity in downtown Buffalo is having a beneficial impact on Buffalo Place, as new and revived buildings along Main Street will generate enough added special charge revenues to hire nine more people and expand services throughout the evening and weekend.

Under a new budget approved Wednesday, Buffalo Place expects to add the equivalent of 2½ full-time positions to its operations staff, five positions in security, one in administration and one in planning and marketing.

That 43 percent increase in staffing will give it nearly 30 workers to handle marketing, management, maintenance, security and other functions for downtown businesses, visitors and residents.

“It gives us tons more hours for coverage,” said Buffalo Place Chairman Keith M. Belanger. “On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be boots on the street in both the operations front and the security front, more than we’ve had.”

The opportunity stems from the significant amount of investment taking place in downtown Buffalo, and not from any increase in taxes, Belanger explained. The nonprofit downtown business improvement organization derives the bulk of its revenues from a special charge on real estate that is assessed on owners and major occupants of buildings along Main Street and other routes south of Goodell Street.

With properties such as HarborCenter, One Canalside, the Market Arcade, the Tishman Building, the Buffalo Christian Science Center and the Sinclair Building, among others, more than 927,000 square feet of new space is either being used for the first time or rejoining the tax rolls because it was previously owned by the city, the state or a church.

As a result, the total assessed value of the real estate subject to the fee is jumping by 37 percent, or $116 million, while the special charge itself is increasing by 29 percent, to $1.7 million, without any increase in the amount that existing property owners pay.

Specifically, HarborCenter adds $73 million, One Canalside adds $22 million, and Tishman adds $16 million in assessed value. The Market Arcade, Sinclair and Christian Science Center each add $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

In turn, Buffalo Place’s overall operating budget will increase by 24 percent, to $2.2 million, from $1.77 million last year, marking the first big increase for downtown services.

“Our downtown has changed,” Belanger said. “This is no longer an eight-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week downtown. This is a 24-hour downtown. There are people riding their bikes and walking their dogs. And this budget is reflective that we need to deliver services 24/7.”

That’s not the end of it, either. “This new investment is carrying us,” Belanger added, “and if you look at the next wave of investment, we could keep the levy at the same level next year, and we could see it go down as far as individual charges.”

