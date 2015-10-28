Two candidates for judgeship cite experience working in Erie County Family Court system

The race for Erie County Family Court judge will be decided more by name recognition, voter turnout and, of course, money than by key differences between the candidates.

Both women on Tuesday’s ballot – Kelly Anne Brinkworth and Brenda M. Freedman – are highly regarded within Buffalo’s legal community, and both have years of experience in the Family Court system.

Freedman, 52, of Amherst, who is running on the Republican line, has worked for 11 years as a Family Court and matrimonial referee, running a courtroom and hearing cases. She compares it to being a physician’s assistant in a doctor’s office.

“You have a lot of authority, but not the full authority of a doctor – or judge,” Freedman said.

Brinkworth, 52, of Amherst, is running on the Democratic line. She joined the Family Court Division in the Erie County Attorney’s Office in 1991 and became its supervising attorney in 1997. The division handles cases involving children ages 7 to 16 who are classified as delinquent or who have age-related offenses – those who are truant, runaways, incorrigible or chronically disobedient.

Although the county attorney’s role is technically as prosecutor, the attorneys who work in Family Court focus on intervention and treatment, not punishment, Brinkworth said.

Brinkworth, a graduate of the University at Buffalo Law School, said she is running for judge so she can be even more effective, and because the newly created seat means she doesn’t have to challenge any of the judges she enjoys working with.

For Freedman, the position of judge feels like the logical next step in a career that has been devoted to issues involving families and children. After getting her law degree from UB and working in private practice, she went back to school and became a teacher. But after two years, she said, she realized that many students were coming to school with problems that couldn’t be solved in the classroom, and she went back to the law.

“There’s a lot of parenting issues that are not legal issues,” Freedman said, “and the goal of the court is to make sure that everybody has all the resources that they need to succeed.”

Family Court issues can seem intractable, involving poverty, or drug abuse, or in children having children. The two candidates do not see the cases they deal with as hopeless, however.

“I am on my third generation of some families in court,” Brinkworth said. “And it’s clear there is more need for early intervention. Kids are kids. We all do stupid things. But so many kids don’t respect themselves, and they don’t respect authority. They haven’t learned that to be respected, you also have to be respectful.”

That’s where courts can help, she said.

“Most kids can adapt to rules of good behavior,” Brinkworth said. “Most just want to be given a chance.”

Freedman echoes those sentiments and sees the judicial bench as a place where she can do the most good.

“Many parents didn’t have good, or even present, parents themselves and do not know what to do,” she said.

“I have this love for what I do, and knowing we can help if we do it right,” Freedman said. “You’re not responsible for how people got there,” in court. “You’re responsible for how they leave there.”

Brinkworth said it takes a certain kind of personality to work in Family Court. “You do it because it’s your passion,” she said. “It’s a very hard court to be in. When someone has to rely on a perfect stranger for the most intimate kinds of decisions about their lives, it’s tough.”

In its ratings of judicial candidates for Tuesday’s elections, the Bar Association of Erie County gave both women high marks, rating Freedman as “outstanding” and Brinkworth as “well-qualified,” which is slightly lower. The ratings take into consideration knowledge of the law, judicial temperament, integrity and fairness, as gauged by the association’s membership.

Spending by the campaign for the $159,000 position has been considerable.

Brinkworth, the choice of the local Democratic leadership, survived an expensive primary campaign against Michele A. Brown, who had the support of a rival Democratic faction with close ties to former County Democratic Chairman G. Steven Pigeon. As of Tuesday, she had raised more than $251,000, including contributions from the county Democratic Committee, local law firms and attorneys, and other high-profile local Democrats. Her largest donors have been her relatives, who have donated at least $80,000 to the campaign, and she has contributed $67,000 of her own money.

According to state Board of Elections filings, Brinkworth has spent slightly more than $184,000 on her campaign as of Tuesday, $132,500 of it for television advertising.

Freedman had no serious challenger in the Republican primary and has secured spots on all the minor-party lines. She has raised nearly $167,000.

Her mother, Maryann Saccomando Freedman, the first woman to serve as president of the local and state bar associations, is her most generous supporter, contributing more than $10,000 in October alone. Freedman also has put $39,000 of her own money into the campaign.

Filings show Freedman has spent a total of $242,000 as of Tuesday, with $181,000 going for TV ads.

