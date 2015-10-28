More police presence needed in village, 2 residents tell Lancaster board

Two residents complained to the Village Board on Monday night that more police presence is needed in the village.

“We’re growing population wise, and we’re static police wise,” Frank C. Maddock said. “I speak from the heart, and I don’t think it’s right.”

Despite the perception of growth, the village showed an estimated 0.7 percent decline, or 70 fewer residents, from 2010 to 2014, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The town showed an estimated 2.7 percent population increase for the same period.

Maddock recently carried the same message to Town Hall, where the administration did not show much reaction. The town and the village enacted a merger into one Police Department in April 2003.

Paul F. Nosbisch Jr. echoed that concern. “You don’t see the patrols in the village like you used to,” he said.

“The manpower needs to be increased, and, personally, I don’t think the town gives a damn.”

Village Trustee Dawn M. Robinson, whose husband is on the police force, was sympathetic to the residents’ request for more police presence in the village. She noted higher-priority calls that the department has to manage. She also cited business growth, development and drugs as changes that have been requiring additional police attention.

“You don’t see community policing as much,” Robinson said, noting that this can lead to deterioration of neighborhoods.

Robinson also said the village recently received letters from the Como Park Elementary School principal complaining of drivers speeding and violating stop signs near the school. Robinson asked that the village send a letter to Erie County officials to pursue having the area designated as a school zone.

Mayor Paul M. Maute agreed and said his administration will send a letter to the town.

