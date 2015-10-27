BOGNAR, Eileen C. (Neff)

BOGNAR - Eileen C. (nee Neff) Of Kenmore, October 19, 2015, wife of the late Edward A. Bognar Sr.; dearest mother of Edward Jr. (Susan), Barbara (late Thomas) Hanley and the late David R. (Donna) Bognar Sr.; loving grandmother of Edward (Rebecca), Daniel, Meagan (Andrew) Siwiec, David (Rececca) Bognar Jr., Samantha and Shannon Hanley; great-grandmother of Lily Ann and Edward Peter Bognar; sister of Dolores (late John) Clark; predeceased by Frank Neff, Ruth

Simmons, Shirley Smith, Betty Burns, Mary Byrnes. All are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday (October. 31st), at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd. at 11 AM, assemble at church. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, 14227 are preferred. Arrangements D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com