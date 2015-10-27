Buffalo crack dealer gets stiff federal prison term

Leroy Weston, 42, of Buffalo who was convicted of conspiracy with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, was ordered Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas S. Duszkiewicz said that Weston repeatedly sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In December 2011 Weston also sold crack to an FBI informant, the prosecutor said.