AHRENS, Donald Preston

AHRENS - Donald Preston Of Angola, NY, October 25, 2015, loving husband of Bartbara J. (Barone) Ahrens; father of Donna (Edward) Pasinski and Gary Ahrens; stepfather of Renee' (late Mark) Stonitsch, Tamora (Jerry Nugent Jr.) Lonkey and David (Julie Capitano) Pinto; grandfather of Charles Ahrens, Tracy (Mark) Raczka, Matthew (Valerie) Stonitsch, Andrew Lonkey and Allison (James White Jr.) Lonkey; great grandfather of Ethan Raczka, Evan, Derek and Leah Stonitsch; brother of Joan Rich and the late Richard and Helen Leone; also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM. Mr. Ahrens was a Veteran of WW II, private pilot and lover of Jazz Music.