Live coverage: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres are home again this evening as they take on the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m., MSG, 550 AM) in the second of two straight back-to-back games at First Niagara Center.

Follow our team's updates and observations, along with other select accounts,

Tweets from https://twitter.com/TBNSports/lists/training-camp

See additional posts on today's matchup here at [BN] Hockey, and check back following the game for our report.

Be sure to review tons of Sabres coverage in our special NHL Preview section.