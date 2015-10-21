Springville-Griffith high school principal placed on leave

An administrator has been placed on leave in the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District.

Vincent Vanderlip, the high school’s principal, is on paid leave for an undetermined length of time. Interim Superintendent Sylvia Root would not specify the reason for placing him on leave.

Kate Werner, assistant principal, has assumed his duties.

Vanderlip, who has served as the principal since September 2007, has been on leave since late September. The district continues to list him as the school’s principal on its website.