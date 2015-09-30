PRZYBYSZEWSKI, Edmund

PRZYBYSZEWSKI - Edmund September 29, 2015, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of the late Jadwiga; loving father of John, Stanley and Miriam; cherished grandfather of Andrea (Patrick) Bradley and Eric Przybyszewski; predeceased by brothers Anthony, Leopold and Jerry; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing Saturday at 9 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, (two blocks south of William St.) and in St. Josaphat's Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com.